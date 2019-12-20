Boutique Hotel at the Separation Wall Between Israel and Palestine
December 20, 2019 02:36 PM
In Bethlehem, the town where Christians believe Jesus was born, a hotel designed by famed graffiti artist Banksy offers a different kind of Christmas. The Walled Off Hotel abuts the separation wall which Israel has built on its border with the Palestinian West Bank, and has now become a canvas for protest against the Israeli occupation. The hotel boasts that each room offers "the worst view in the world". Linda Gradstein reports from Bethlehem.