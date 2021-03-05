Brazil Braces for Big Changes in its US Relations
March 05, 2021 02:23 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was among of former President Donald Trump’s most outspoken ideological allies when Trump was in office. Now, with President Joe Biden in the White House, many in Brazil are expecting changes that some dread and others welcome. For VOA, Edgar Maciel reports from Sao Paulo.
Camera: Edgar Maciel Producer: Marcus Harton