In Brazil, Dread and Welcome for Changes Biden May Bring

March 05, 2021 02:23 AM
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was among of former President Donald  Trump’s most outspoken ideological allies when Trump was in office. Now, with President Joe Biden in the White House, many in Brazil are expecting changes that some dread and others welcome.  For VOA, Edgar Maciel reports from Sao Paulo. 
Camera: Edgar Maciel   Producer: Marcus Harton

Edgar Maciel
