Brazil's State Oil Company Takes Massive Loss from Bribes, Payoffs

April 27, 2015 08:02 AM
Brazilâs state-owned oil company, Petrobras, has just reported a huge loss for 2014, driven in part by a massive charge against earnings due to corruption. The Petrobras scandal has reverberated beyond the oil company to Brazilâs top political tiers. Details from VOAâs "Corruption Correspondent," Jeffrey Young.]]

