COVID-19 Pandemic

Breathalyzer May Detect COVID-19 

September 15, 2020 10:40 PM
360p | 5 MB
480p | 7 MB
540p | 8 MB
720p | 14 MB
1080p | 30 MB
Original | 41 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

A roadside tool for law enforcement may one day be used in the war on COVID-19.  A U.S. company is working to repurpose the breathalyzer and hopes the hardware that today measures the presence of alcohol and other intoxicants in a person’s breath will be able to detect the virus in those most likely to spread it.  VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has more.

Produced by: Arash Arabasadi 

VOA Journalist Arash Arabasadi
By
Arash Arabasadi
Latest Episodes