Breathalyzer May Detect COVID-19
September 15, 2020 10:40 PM
A roadside tool for law enforcement may one day be used in the war on COVID-19. A U.S. company is working to repurpose the breathalyzer and hopes the hardware that today measures the presence of alcohol and other intoxicants in a person’s breath will be able to detect the virus in those most likely to spread it. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has more.
Produced by: Arash Arabasadi