Brexit Breakthrough, but British MPs Could Torpedo EU Deal

October 18, 2019 01:38 AM
Brexit Breakthrough, but British MPs Could Torpedo EU Deal
Britain and the European Union have sealed a new Withdrawal Agreement on the first day of an EU summit in Brussels, paving the way for Britain's possible exit from the bloc at the end of the month. But Brexit is far from decided as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a tough battle to persuade MPs in London to approve the agreement, as Henry Ridgwell reports from Brussels.
 

Henry Ridgwell
