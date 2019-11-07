Brexit Not Top Issue as Britain Prepares for December 12 General Election

Britain's Parliament dissolved Wednesday for a five-week election campaign. Rising inequality is expected to be one of the central issues in Britain's pre-holiday general election, as conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces off with leftist leader Jeremy Corbyn. Johnson has called for the snap election to gain more parliamentary support for his Brexit plan. But for some British voters, employment, health care, the environment and other issues are more important than how soon and under what conditions Britain can leave the European Union. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.