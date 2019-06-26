Britain's Brexit Anniversary Marked By Chaos And Division

It has been three years this week since Britain voted to leave the European Union — but there were few big celebrations or protests, as the fallout from the referendum continues to embroil the country in political chaos. Analysts say Prime Minister Theresa May's resignation last month has greatly increased the likelihood of Britain crashing out with no deal in October, as more hawkish candidates seek to replace her. As Henry Ridgwell reports from London, lawmakers are gearing up for a possible general election to end the deadlock.