Britain’s Press Freedom Under Threat Amid Covid-19 Pandemic, Journalists Warn
May 28, 2020 04:08 PM
Press freedom is under threat in Britain, according to media groups, which warn that the government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson is fueling a growing climate of hostility and public distrust towards journalists. Long-standing tensions between the press and the government have been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, as Henry Ridgwell reports from London.
Camera: Henry Ridgwell