British Health Minister Diagnosed with Coronavirus; Germany Warns of 58 Million Infections
March 11, 2020 03:00 PM
The coronavirus crisis deepened Wednesday in Europe, with a warning from Germany's leader that 70 percent of the country's population could eventually be infected. In Britain, a health minister was diagnosed with the virus as the total number of cases jumped to over 450 — the biggest single daily rise. As Henry Ridgwell reports from London, Italy remains the worst affected European country – and neighboring states fear they could see a similar impact in the coming days.