British Refusal to Publish Russia Report Fuels Suspicions Of Kremlin Links
November 13, 2019 12:02 PM
The British government is refusing to publish a report examining Russian interference in its democratic process – despite widespread calls for its release before the general election scheduled December 12. The report by the Parliamentary Intelligence and Security Committee was completed months ago – and the head of the committee says it is ready for release. As Henry Ridgwell reports from London, the delay is fueling suspicions that it could be damaging for the ruling Conservative party