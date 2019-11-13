Europe

British Refusal to Publish Russia Report Fuels Suspicions Of Kremlin Links

November 13, 2019 12:02 PM
British Refusal to Publish Russia Report Fuels Suspicions of Kremlin Links video player.
Embed
Link

The British government is refusing to publish a report examining Russian interference in its democratic process – despite widespread calls for its release before the general election scheduled December 12. The report by the Parliamentary Intelligence and Security Committee was completed months ago – and the head of the committee says it is ready for release. As Henry Ridgwell reports from London, the delay is fueling suspicions that it could be damaging for the ruling Conservative party

 

Henry Ridgwell
Written By
Henry Ridgwell
Latest Episodes
Wed, 11/13/2019 - 12:31
Ghanaian Club Keeps Football Alive After Scandal
Ghanaian Club Keeps Football Alive After Scandal
Wed, 11/13/2019 - 10:43
Toxic Herbicides to be Outlawed in Thailand Dec. 1
Toxic Herbicides to be Outlawed in Thailand Dec. 1
Wed, 11/13/2019 - 01:52
US Supreme Court to Decide DACA Fate
US Supreme Court to Decide DACA Fate
Wed, 11/13/2019 - 01:26
Bolivia’s Morales Granted Asylum in Mexico
Bolivia’s Morales in Exile in Mexico
Tue, 11/12/2019 - 19:51
Amnesty: Turkey Arrests Hundreds Over Criticism of Syria Offensive
Amnesty: Turkey Arrests Hundreds Over Criticism of Syria Offensive