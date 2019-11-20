British Voters Unimpressed as Johnson and Corbyn Clash in TV Debate
November 20, 2019 11:22 AM
British Voters Unimpressed as Johnson and Corbyn Clash in TV Debate video player.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn clashed over Brexit in the first televised debate Tuesday, ahead of the December 12th election. Johnson promised to end what he called "this national misery" of Brexit, while Corbyn promised another referendum. As Henry Ridgwell reports from London, many voters appear unimpressed by either of the party leaders.