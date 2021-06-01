East Asia Pacific

Busan Adopts Smart Technology on Public Transportation for Visually Impaired South Koreans

June 01, 2021 10:24 AM
Cities around the world are installing new technology that connects to the personal devices of pedestrians, drivers, and riders on public transportation. Some cities are using these systems to make transportation easier for people with disabilities, such as those who are blind. For VOA, Jason Strother has the story from Busan, South Korea.

Jason Strother
By
Jason Strother
