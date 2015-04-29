CAIR Muslim Youth Q&A Chaudry Yackee

April 29, 2015 09:13 AM
Embed
Listen
CAIR Muslim Youth Q&A Chaudry Yackee 1851551
CAIR Muslim Youth Q&A Chaudry Yackee 1851551 audio player.

The Council on American Islamic Relations, or CAIR, is trying to help Muslim youth become leaders in their communities and proactively take a stand against hate towards Muslims. They recently held a Muslim Youth Leadership Symposium in the Maryland state capitol. Zainab Chaudry is the Maryland Outreach Manager for CAIR and V-O-Aâs Susan Yackee asked what her organization hopes to accomplish.

Latest Episodes
July 10, 2019
Young Coral are Fleeing the Tropics
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 09, 2019
Atypical Eating Behaviors Could Be a Sign of Autism
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 08, 2019
Science in a Minute 070919 Astronomers Discover Asteroi
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 05, 2019
Science in a Minute 070819 Scientists Discover Biggest
Algae Bloom
July 02, 2019
Ian Murray on Protecting Children vs. Watering Down the News
Default Audio Cover