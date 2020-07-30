USA

California Prisons Struggle to Stay Safe

July 30, 2020 06:00 PM
The coronavirus pandemic is making its way into prisons nationwide. That’s particularly true at San Quentin State Prison in California, where more than 50% of the 3,500 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. But there are efforts to release some prisoners early and enact other measures to try to keep inmates safe. Deana Mitchell reports.

Camera: Deana Mitchell            Produced by: Deana Mitchell

Deana Mitchell
