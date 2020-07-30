California Prisons Struggle to Stay Safe
July 30, 2020 06:00 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended.
The coronavirus pandemic is making its way into prisons nationwide. That’s particularly true at San Quentin State Prison in California, where more than 50% of the 3,500 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. But there are efforts to release some prisoners early and enact other measures to try to keep inmates safe. Deana Mitchell reports.
Camera: Deana Mitchell Produced by: Deana Mitchell