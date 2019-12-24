Calls for Justice After Saudi Arabia Sentence in Khashoggi Killing

Saudi Arabia on Monday sentenced five people to death and three more to prison terms totaling 24 years in the October 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul. As VOA’s Ardita Dunellari reports, the trial, which took place in total secrecy and the ensuing sentences which have exonerated high-level Saudi operatives, have done little to satisfy the calls for justice in the murder of The Washington Post journalist.