Cambodia Backs Vaccinations as COVID-19 Case Load Soars
July 01, 2021 11:22 AM
Amid rising caseloads of coronavirus infections as it emerges from a strict COVID lockdown, Cambodia is pinning its hopes on a vaccination rollout that will help the nation reach herd immunity, even as the nation confronts unique challenges that could hamper that effort. Luke Hunt reports from the Cambodian capital, Phnom Penh.
Camera: David Potter, Luke Hunt, Sarum Sreynat-Hardman
Producer: David Potter