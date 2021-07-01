COVID-19 Pandemic

Cambodia Backs Vaccinations as COVID-19 Case Load Soars

July 01, 2021 11:22 AM
360p | 14 MB
480p | 20 MB
540p | 28 MB
720p | 71 MB
720p | 87 MB
Original | 92 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

Amid rising caseloads of coronavirus infections as it emerges from a strict COVID lockdown, Cambodia is pinning its hopes on a vaccination rollout that will help the nation reach herd immunity, even as the nation confronts unique challenges that could hamper that effort. Luke Hunt reports from the Cambodian capital, Phnom Penh.

Camera: David Potter, Luke Hunt, Sarum Sreynat-Hardman 
Producer: David Potter 

Luke Hunt
By
Luke Hunt
Latest Episodes
Thu, 07/01/2021 - 09:29 AM
Demand for Summer School in US Reaches New High Following Another Year of Online Education
Demand for Summer School in US Reaches New High Following Another Year of Online Education
Wed, 06/30/2021 - 10:46 PM
Pelosi Poised to Appoint Panel to Investigate Jan. 6 Capitol Attack
Pelosi Poised to Appoint Panel to Investigate Jan. 6 Capitol Attack
Wed, 06/30/2021 - 07:11 PM
Idaho Farmer Copes With Water Crisis
Idaho Farmer Copes With Water Crisis
Wed, 06/30/2021 - 05:02 PM
Kenya’s Successful Life-Business Partners Navigate Roles, Boundaries
Kenya’s Successful Life-Business Partners Navigate Roles, Boundaries
Wed, 06/30/2021 - 03:59 PM
Britain Faces Travel Bans Amid Soaring Delta Variant Infections
Britain Faces Travel Bans Amid Soaring Delta Variant Infections  