Cambodians Remember the Past With Death of Khmer Rouge Commandant
September 11, 2020 10:18 AM
Cambodians have greeted the death earlier this month (September 2) of Khmer Rouge commandant Kaing Guek Eav – commonly known as comrade Duch – as one more milestone for the country as it continues to move on from its tragic past. As head of a notorious prison, Duch presided over the killing of as many as 16,000 people during the Khmer Rouge regime of the 1970s. Luke Hunt reports from Choeung Ek, Cambodia.
Videographers: David Potter, Ny Chann, Luke Hunt
Video editor: Jason Godman