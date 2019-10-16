Africa

Cameroonian Chemist Cleans Up Environment by Turning Waste Oil into Soap

October 16, 2019 05:51 AM
In Cameroon’s port city of Douala, most used cooking oil from hotels and restaurants was once dumped down the drain, where it fouled up plumbing systems and caused pollution. A Cameroonian chemist decided to use his knowledge to change that practice. Moki Edwin Kindzeka has this report by Anne Nzouankeu in Douala, Cameroon.

Anne Nzouankeu
