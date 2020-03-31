Cameroonians Displaced by Separatist Conflict Need Support
March 31, 2020 03:29 PM
Ongoing clashes between Cameroon’s separatists and the military have affected nearly two million people, leaving thousands dead and hundreds of thousands displaced. Many of the displaced have found refuge in the neighboring town of Douala, where they live crowded into small rooms and struggling to get by. Moki Edwin Kindzeka has this report by Anne Nzouankeu from Douala.