Can Netanyahu Hold Onto Power After Indictment?
November 22, 2019 03:13 AM
Reactions Mixed on Netanyahu's Corruption Charges video player.
People in Israel have expressed mixed reactions to the news that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been indicted on corruption charges. His supporters believe the charges are fabricated, and his opponents are calling for his resignation. Netanyahu is vowing to fight back, but it is not clear how long he can hold on to power after the indictment. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.