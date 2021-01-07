The Capitol, a day later

January 07, 2021 11:30 PM

This is a repeat of an episode that originially aired January 07, 2021 10:30 PM

We return to Capitol Hill a day after supporters of President Donald Trump forced members of Congress who were in the process of certifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory to evacuate the chambers for several hours. Plus reactions from around the globe and a look at New York's iconic lady.

