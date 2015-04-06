Carnegie Hall Musicians Help Female Inmates Sing to Their Children

Approximately 70,000 mothers are serving time in US prisons. They rarely see their children â¦ get to touch them â¦ or even sing them a lullaby. Female inmates in New York City are getting a little help with that last item â¦ thanks to Carnegie Hall. For the last few years, Carnegieâs sponsored the Lullaby Project, which pairs professional musicians with women in jails, homeless shelters and city hospitals â¦ among other places â¦ to help them write lullabies for their children.