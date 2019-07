Carnegie Hall Musicians Help Female Inmates Sing to Their Children

Approximately 70,000 mothers are serving time in US prisons. They rarely see their children … get to touch them … or even sing them a lullaby. Female inmates in New York City are getting a little help with that last item … thanks to Carnegie Hall. For the last few years, Carnegie’s sponsored the Lullaby Project, which pairs professional musicians with women in jails, homeless shelters and city hospitals … among other places … to help them write lullabies for their children.