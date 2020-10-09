Casualties, Accusations Mount in Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict

As U.S., French, and Russian officials hold mediation talks in Geneva, fighting in the Nagorno-Karabakh region continues, with thousands of people fleeing into both Armenia and Azerbaijan. While families say they are exhausted from the battles that span more than 30 years, they also say only victory for their side will truly end the conflict. VOA’s Heather Murdock has this report from Goris, Armenia.

Camera: Yan Boechat