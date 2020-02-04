CDC: US Preparing For Potential Pandemic
February 04, 2020 12:12 AM
The United States is restricting passenger flights that include people who have recently traveled from China. Beginning late Sunday, the Department of Homeland Security said it will direct the arrival of U.S. citizens who have been in China within 14 days of their return to one of 11 designated airports to undergo enhanced screening. Meanwhile, the number of U.S. cases to has risen to at least 11. VOA correspondent Mariama Diallo reports.