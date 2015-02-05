Chad Nigeria Pt 1 Q&A Fall Yackee

February 5, 2015 06:37 AM
Embed
Listen
Chad Nigeria Pt 1 Q&A Fall Yackee 1873421
Chad Nigeria Pt 1 Q&A Fall Yackee 1873421 audio player.

Chad has taken the lead role in a multi-national effort to help Nigeria retake areas seized by Boko Haram for an envisioned Islamic State. The militant group is blamed for thousands of deaths since launching its insurgency. To get some insight into Chadâs role in the conflict V-O-Aâs Susan Yackee spoke with English to Africa Correspondent Idriss Fall.

Latest Episodes
July 10, 2019
Young Coral are Fleeing the Tropics
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 09, 2019
Atypical Eating Behaviors Could Be a Sign of Autism
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 08, 2019
Science in a Minute 070919 Astronomers Discover Asteroi
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 05, 2019
Science in a Minute 070819 Scientists Discover Biggest
Algae Bloom
July 02, 2019
Ian Murray on Protecting Children vs. Watering Down the News
Default Audio Cover