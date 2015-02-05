Chad Nigeria Pt 1 Q&A Fall Yackee
February 5, 2015 06:37 AM
Listen
Chad Nigeria Pt 1 Q&A Fall Yackee 1873421
Chad Nigeria Pt 1 Q&A Fall Yackee 1873421 audio player.
Chad has taken the lead role in a multi-national effort to help Nigeria retake areas seized by Boko Haram for an envisioned Islamic State. The militant group is blamed for thousands of deaths since launching its insurgency. To get some insight into Chadâs role in the conflict V-O-Aâs Susan Yackee spoke with English to Africa Correspondent Idriss Fall.