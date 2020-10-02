Chadwick Boseman, Colon Cancer and Africa

On Healthy Living this week, we look into colon cancer, the cause of actor Chadwick Boseman's death, which has sparked renewed awareness in Ghana. We also discuss colon cancer with Dr. Bello Abubakar Muhammad, President, African Organisation for Research and Training in Cancer, Abuja. And, is there a link between COVID-19 and Dengue Fever? These topics and more this week. S1, Ep65

Linord Moudou, VOA English-to-Africa, Writer and Show Host for the Radio Program "Health Chat" and Health TV Segments on "In Focus"
By
Linord Moudou
