Chadwick Boseman, Colon Cancer and Africa

On Healthy Living this week, we look into colon cancer, the cause of actor Chadwick Boseman's death, which has sparked renewed awareness in Ghana. We also discuss colon cancer with Dr. Bello Abubakar Muhammad, President, African Organisation for Research and Training in Cancer, Abuja. And, is there a link between COVID-19 and Dengue Fever? These topics and more this week. S1, Ep65