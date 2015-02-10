Changing Anti-Semitism Q&A Klein Yackee

The Zionist Organization of America says the face of anti-Semitism in the world is changing. Mort Klein, President of the Israel advocacy group is alarmed by the general trends he sees in the world. V-O-Aâs Susan Yackee asked how he perceives the sentiment towards Jewish people, in general terms. For the view from the Islamic world we spoke with Ibrahim Hooper of the Council on American Islamic Relations. He said Muslims reject anti-Semitism in any form.

