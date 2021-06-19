Chaos On Lima Street as Dog Goes Loose

Security elements in the Surco district of Lima, Peru, closed down a street to rescue a runaway dog called "Muchi.”

Neighbors, drivers and delivery personnel in motorcycles chased after Muchi on an overpass along Benavides Avenue.

Muchi could be seen trying to bite people who tried to catch her.

Several drivers parked their cars on the street to block her path.

Muchi eventually got out of the overpass and ran into a veterinary clinic, where she was captured and reunited with her owners.

(Reuters)