Chauvin Convicted on all Charges in Death of George Floyd

April 21, 2021 02:30 AM
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all charges Tuesday in the death of George Floyd nearly a year ago. Chauvin had been charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.