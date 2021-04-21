Chauvin Convicted on all Charges in Death of George Floyd

April 21, 2021 02:30 AM

This is a repeat of an episode that originially aired April 20, 2021 11:30 PM

Embed
Listen
Chauvin Convicted on all Charges in Death of George Floyd
This program will begin at 2:30 AM
This program has ended.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all charges Tuesday in the death of George Floyd nearly a year ago. Chauvin had been charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Latest Episodes
Tue, 04/20/2021 - 11:30 PM
Chauvin Convicted on all Charges in Death of George Flo
In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and defendant, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin.
Tue, 04/20/2021 - 01:05 PM
International Edition
International Edition Logo 1920x1080
Mon, 04/19/2021 - 11:30 PM
Jury deliberations begin in former officer's trial
The George Floyd Square is seen the day before open statements in the trial of former police Derek Chauvin, who is facing murder charges in the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., March 28, 2021.
Mon, 04/19/2021 - 01:05 PM
International Edition
International Edition Logo 1920x1080
Sun, 04/18/2021 - 11:30 PM
Russian Opposition Calls for Protests
FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia February 20, 2021. REUTERS…