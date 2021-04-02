Chauvin Trial Elicits Emotional Testimony
April 02, 2021
This is a repeat of an episode that originially aired April 02, 2021
Chauvin Trial Elicits Emotional Testimony
Issues in the News moderator Kim Lewis talks with senior reporter for Marketplace Nancy Marshall-Genzer and VOA senior TV correspondent Chris Simkins about the significance of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin charged in the death of George Floyd, U.S. President Joe Biden's revealed infrastructure plan, the economic ramifications of the delayed ships in the Suez Canal during a pandemic and the escalating violence in Myanmar.