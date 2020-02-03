Africa

Child Labor Continues to Rob Millions of Africans of their Childhoods

February 03, 2020 06:03 AM
According to the UN, about 152 million children between 5 and 17 years old are engaged in child labor, 73 million of them are in Africa.  The UN has called for an end to child labor, worldwide, by 2025. It’s an ambitious goal for the continent with for the highest rate of child labor in the world. VOA’s Jesusemen Oni takes a deeper look at the issue and the fight to restore the childhoods of millions across Africa.

Default Author Profile
By
Jesusemen Oni
