Chile Protesters Defy Police Six Days After Vote to Change Constitution

Anti-government protesters took to the streets of Santiago, Friday, October 30, defying police six days after a vote to change the constitution.

Riot police used tear gas and a water cannon to control the crowd. These protests began a little more than a year ago to call for reforms to the pension, health care and education systems.

Dozens were arrested.

Chileans poured into the country's main squares Sunday, October 25, after voters gave a ringing endorsement to a plan to tear up the country's Pinochet-era constitution in favor of a new charter drafted by citizens.

