Quick Takes

Chile Protesters Defy Police Six Days After Vote to Change Constitution

October 31, 2020 04:05 PM
360p | 2 MB
480p | 3 MB
540p | 4 MB
720p | 12 MB
1080p | 19 MB
Original | 47 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

Anti-government protesters took to the streets of Santiago, Friday, October 30, defying police six days after a vote to change the constitution. 

Riot police used tear gas and a water cannon to control the crowd. These protests began a little more than a year ago to call for reforms to the pension, health care and education systems. 

Dozens were arrested. 

Chileans poured into the country's main squares Sunday, October 25, after voters gave a ringing endorsement to a plan to tear up the country's Pinochet-era constitution in favor of a new charter drafted by citizens. 

(Reuters)  

VOA logo
By
VOA News
Latest Episodes
Sat, 10/31/2020 - 02:24 PM
Funerals Held for Family Killed in Turkey Earthquake
Funerals Held for Family Killed in Turkey Earthquake
Sat, 10/31/2020 - 01:03 AM
Global COVD-19 Cases Top 45 Million
Global COVD-19 Cases Top 45 Million
Sat, 10/31/2020 - 12:46 AM
Huge Voter Turnout Expected in US Muslim Communities for Presidential Election
Huge Voter Turnout Expected in US Muslim Communities for Presidential Election
Sat, 10/31/2020 - 03:11 AM
Who’s Likelier to Win, Trump or Biden?
Who’s Likelier to Win, Trump or Biden? 
Fri, 10/30/2020 - 07:58 PM
U.S. Air Force Tests Intercontinental Ballistic Missile
U.S. Air Force Tests Intercontinental Ballistic Missile