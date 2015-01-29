China Alibaba

January 29, 2015 12:20 PM
Embed
Listen
China Alibaba 1874961
China Alibaba 1874961 audio player.

Chinese state regulators are accusing e-commerce company Alibaba of permitting sales of counterfeit goods and the participation of unlicensed merchants in a report completed last year, but made public now. Alibaba is believed to control half of all Chinese business to consumer transactions, and denies the charges. Anthea Zhang is a professor at the Jesse Jones Graduate School of Business at Rice University. She tells VOA's Sarah Williams her reaction to the findings regarding Alibaba:

Latest Episodes
July 10, 2019
Young Coral are Fleeing the Tropics
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 09, 2019
Atypical Eating Behaviors Could Be a Sign of Autism
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 08, 2019
Science in a Minute 070919 Astronomers Discover Asteroi
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 05, 2019
Science in a Minute 070819 Scientists Discover Biggest
Algae Bloom
July 02, 2019
Ian Murray on Protecting Children vs. Watering Down the News
Default Audio Cover