China Coronavirus Outbrteak

Chinese cities are on lockdown during the country's busiest tourist season as a new strain of coronavirus is spreading quickly. Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren examines the danger posed by the deadly virus strain and how public health officials are trying to keep you safe. Experts on the show include Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Lawrence Goston, professor of medicine at Georgetown University; and VOA Science Correspondent Steve Baragona. Air date January 29, 2020