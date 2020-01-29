China Coronavirus Outbrteak

January 29, 2020 12:41 PM
Download File
Embed

Chinese cities are on lockdown during the country's busiest tourist season as a new strain of coronavirus is spreading quickly. Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren examines the danger posed by the deadly virus strain and how public health officials are trying to keep you safe. Experts on the show include Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Lawrence Goston, professor of medicine at Georgetown University; and VOA Science Correspondent Steve Baragona. Air date January 29, 2020 

New slate for Plugged in With Greta Van Susteren
By
Greta Van Susteren
Latest Episodes
Wed, 01/22/2020 - 12:47
Cambodia: 40 Years After the Genocide
Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren-Cambodia: 40 Years After the Genocide
Fri, 01/17/2020 - 16:28
Turmoil in Iran
Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren-Turmoil in Iran
Wed, 01/08/2020 - 15:08
Flashpoint: Iran
Plugged-Flashpoint Iran
Tue, 12/31/2019 - 13:01
A Look at 2020
Plugged In Thumbnail
Tue, 12/24/2019 - 11:47
Khmer Rouge: A Survivor's Story
Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren-Khmer Rouge: A Survivor's Story