China Explosion
August 13, 2015 10:37 AM
At least 50 people were killed and hundreds more injured by a series of enormous explosions at a hazardous materials warehouse in the northeastern Chinese port city of Tianjin late Wednesday. Pictures and videos showed gigantic plumes of fire and a mushroom cloud that dwarfed nearby high-rise buildings and sent a massive shock wave that rattled residents several kilometers from the blast site. Sarah Williams spoke with VOA Beijing correspondent Bill Ide.