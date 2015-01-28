China Focus 1 27 15

January 28, 2015 11:16 AM
Embed
Listen
China Focus 1 27 15 1875141
China Focus 1 27 15 1875141 audio player.

U.S. President Barack Obama concluded his visit to India Tuesday, saying he believes the United States can become "India's best partner." A key concern of Mr. Obama and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is China, as Beijing expands its economy and military. Anubhav Gupta is a senior program officer for the Asia Society Policy Institute. He tells VOA's Sarah Williams about Washington and New Delhi's worries about China:

Latest Episodes
July 10, 2019
Young Coral are Fleeing the Tropics
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 09, 2019
Atypical Eating Behaviors Could Be a Sign of Autism
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 08, 2019
Science in a Minute 070919 Astronomers Discover Asteroi
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 05, 2019
Science in a Minute 070819 Scientists Discover Biggest
Algae Bloom
July 02, 2019
Ian Murray on Protecting Children vs. Watering Down the News
Default Audio Cover