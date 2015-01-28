China Focus 1 27 15
January 28, 2015 11:16 AM
U.S. President Barack Obama concluded his visit to India Tuesday, saying he believes the United States can become "India's best partner." A key concern of Mr. Obama and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is China, as Beijing expands its economy and military. Anubhav Gupta is a senior program officer for the Asia Society Policy Institute. He tells VOA's Sarah Williams about Washington and New Delhi's worries about China: