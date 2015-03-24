China Focus Chen Guangcheng
March 24, 2015 11:43 AM
Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng's escape from his house arrest in a village in China's Shandong Province to the U.S. Embassy in Beijing received international attention in 2012. The activist writes about his experiences in his new memoir "The Barefoot Lawyer: A Blind Man's Fight for Justice and Freedom in China." VOA's Sarah Williams reports on Chen's recent appearance at The National Press Club in Washington, DC to discuss the new book.