China Reported Its Lowest 1-day Tally of Coronavirus Cases Yet, But Worry Persists
February 13, 2020 04:14 AM
China has reported its lowest number of new coronavirus cases since late January, lending credence to claims from some of its medical officials that the virus may have reached its peak. But not everyone agrees with that assessment. Experts say it might be the case in China but not elsewhere including Singapore. Also the number of infected aboard the quarantined the ship in Japan’s Yokohama harbor has climbed to near 220. VOA Correspondent Mariama Diallo reports.