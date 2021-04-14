China, Russia Top Threats to US in Intel Assessment
April 14, 2021 08:39 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
The coronavirus pandemic will cause significant global unrest for several years, U.S. intelligence chiefs warned lawmakers Wednesday. In the first public worldwide threats briefing in more than two years, China’s failure to stop the spread of COVID-19, along with increasing competition with the United States, was named the top threat. VOA's congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has more from Capitol Hill.