COVID-19 Pandemic

China, Russia Top Threats to US in Intel Assessment

April 14, 2021 08:39 PM
The coronavirus pandemic will cause significant global unrest for several years, U.S. intelligence chiefs warned lawmakers Wednesday. In the first public worldwide threats briefing in more than two years, China’s failure to stop the spread of COVID-19, along with increasing competition with the United States, was named the top threat. VOA's congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has more from Capitol Hill.

Katherine Gypson
By
Katherine Gypson
