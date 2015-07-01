China Security Law

July 1, 2015 11:47 AM
China's parliament has adopted a sweeping new national security law that critics say will further enshrine and expand the country's suppression of political dissent. The law allows authorities to "take all necessary" measures to safeguard territorial sovereignty and ensure full control over the country's already tightly censored Internet. Sarah Williams spoke with Nicholas Bequelin, the East Asia director for Amnesty International.

