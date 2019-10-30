China Slashes US Investments

China's direct investment in the U.S. has slowed to a trickle, dropping 80% from 2016 to 2018, according to New York-based research provider Rhodium Group. Among the hardest-hit sectors are real estate and hospitality, with Chinese investors no longer scrambling to buy prime properties in cities like New York, Chicago, San Francisco and Los Angeles. VOA’s Elizabeth Lee reports on on what's behind this downward trend and how it’s impacting one American city in particular.