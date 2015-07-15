China Tourist Arrests
China has arrested 20 foreign tourists who were traveling the country. The tourists were arrested at the Erdos Airport in China's Inner Mongolia. Eleven of the tourists have been released, according to a statement by the South Africa-based disaster relief organization Gift of the Givers. Imtiaz Sooliman is the chairman and founder of the Gift of the Givers. He spoke to International Edition's Sarah Williams about the controversy.