China's Coronavirus Aid Expands Foreign Influence and Shifts Blame
April 03, 2020 06:50 PM
China's foreign coronavirus aid is boosting Beijing's image with countries in need, analysts say, but the outreach is paired with spreading false narratives that blame the U.S. for starting the pandemic and hiding the severity of the outbreak at home. VOA's Brian Padden reports on China's outreach at a time when the U.S. is putting some medical foreign aid on hold to focus on mitigating the outbreak in America first.