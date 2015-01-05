Chinese Brands Little Recognized in US, but Innovation Helping - Q&A #2
January 5, 2015 04:02 PM
Listen
Chinese Brands Little Recognized in US, but Innovation Helping - Q&A #2 1878001
Chinese Brands Little Recognized in US, but Innovation Helping - Q&A #2 1878001 audio player.
The inability of most Americans to name a single Chinese brand is not the only challenge facing China's retailers in the U.S. They also have to contend with a legacy of American bias against all products that are 'Made in China.' Michael Lipin recently spoke to Jessica Vaughn, a writer for marketing research group JWTIntelligence, and asked her why Americans tend to have such poor awareness and impressions of Chinese brands.