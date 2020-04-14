Is Chloroquine a Wonder Drug?
April 14, 2020 10:12 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended.
On this episode of Healthy Living, as the Coronavirus continues to make an impact worldwide, we take a look at the drug chloroquine and what experts are saying when it comes to its effectiveness for treating the virus. And, how professional basketball players and African music legends are raising awareness and sharing tips for staying healthy during the pandemic. These topics and more on Healthy Living. S1, E40