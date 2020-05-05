Class of 2020 First to Miss Commencement Ceremonies
May 05, 2020 06:57 PM
No classes and no graduations. The class of 2020 will miss their commencement ceremonies due to coronavirus pandemic bans of all mass gatherings. Colleges and universities across the US are offering alternative solutions – some have rescheduled the ceremony, while others are holding virtual graduations. For many students, however, the thrill of the moment is forever lost. Daria Dieguts has the story.