Classic Broadway Musical Gets a New Look

July 9, 2015 05:39 PM
The musicals of Rodgers and Hammerstein have been staples of the American theater, since they were created in the 1940s and 50s. In just the last few years, "South Pacific" and "The King and I" have seen Tony-winning revivals. And now, a highly experimental version of their first musical is being staged at the Bard SummerScape Festival in upstate New York. Jeff Lunden has more.

