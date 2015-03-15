Clottey interview with Abdulai Bayraytay, spokesman for Sierra Leone's government

March 15, 2015 08:49 AM
Embed
Listen
Clottey interview with Abdulai Bayraytay, spokesman for Sierra Leone's government 1863756
Clottey interview with Abdulai Bayraytay, spokesman for Sierra Leone's government 1863756 audio player.

Sierra Leone President Earnest Bai Koroma says embattled Vice President Samuel Sam-Sumana should not fear for his life or feel threatened by the prevailing conditions in the country, according to government spokesman Abdulai Bayraytay.

Latest Episodes
July 10, 2019
Young Coral are Fleeing the Tropics
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 09, 2019
Atypical Eating Behaviors Could Be a Sign of Autism
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 08, 2019
Science in a Minute 070919 Astronomers Discover Asteroi
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 05, 2019
Science in a Minute 070819 Scientists Discover Biggest
Algae Bloom
July 02, 2019
Ian Murray on Protecting Children vs. Watering Down the News
Default Audio Cover