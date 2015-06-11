Clottey interview with Agathon Rwasa, leader of Burundi’s main opposition party - (FNL)
June 11, 2015 03:44 PM
Listen
Clottey interview with Agathon Rwasa, leader of Burundi’s main opposition party - (FNL) 1834716
Clottey interview with Agathon Rwasa, leader of Burundi’s main opposition party - (FNL) 1834716 audio player.
The leader of Burundiâs main opposition National Liberation Forces (FNL) party says he will not participate in any âfakeâ elections that are unlikely to be free, fair and credible.