Clottey interview with Agathon Rwasa, leader of Burundi’s main opposition party - (FNL)

June 11, 2015 03:44 PM
The leader of Burundiâs main opposition National Liberation Forces (FNL) party says he will not participate in any âfakeâ elections that are unlikely to be free, fair and credible.

